China's First Geothermal Scientific Exploration Well To Reach 5,200 Meters Deep

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) China's first ultra-deep geothermal scientific exploration well, Fushenre-1, is anticipated to reach a subterranean depth of 5,200 meters on Monday, setting a new record for the deepest geothermal exploration well in the country, China Media Group reported.

The well's drilling project is led by Sinopec, one of China's largest oil refining and petrochemical enterprise. The project commenced in September last year in Haikou city of south China's island province Hainan.

Sitting atop one of the world's four major high-temperature geothermal belts along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Haikou is characterized by intense modern volcanic activity and is rich in deep geothermal resources. While China's geothermal resource development has predominantly focused on shallow resources, the Fushenre-1 well represents the country's first foray into the exploration of high-temperature geothermal energy at a depth of 5,000 meters, the company said.

Considering the high temperatures at the target layer and the strong abrasiveness of the geological strata, the well is posed with several challenges.

The exploration team employed "dual-drive drilling and high-pressure jetting" technology, utilized integrated composite impact accelerators to increase drilling speed, reinforced plugging to prevent collapse and leakage, and chose high-temperature-resistant instruments and tools.

They also took precautions against drilling pipe sticking and leakage while ensuring the drilling process was free from pollution like noise and rock debris.

