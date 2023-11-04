SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the "Adora Magic City," was delivered in Shanghai on Saturday, with its maiden voyage scheduled for Jan. 1, 2024.

The cruise ship, measuring 323.

6 meters in length, with a gross tonnage of 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers and has a total of 2,125 guest rooms, said the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., the shipbuilder.

To date, China has been able to build an aircraft carrier, a large liquified natural gas carrier and a large cruise ship -- the most challenging shipbuilding projects, according to the CSSC.