China's First Polar Observation Satellite Fetches Data
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:34 PM
China's first polar observation satellite, the BNU-1, has successfully obtained data on polar regions, according to the satellite's chief scientist Thursday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :China's first polar observation satellite, the BNU-1, has successfully obtained data on polar regions, according to the satellite's chief scientist Thursday.
After nearly one month of in-orbit testing, the satellite is working normally and conducting full-coverage observation of the Antarctic and the Arctic every day, Cheng Xiao, the chief scientist, said at the China Symposium on Polar Science 2019.