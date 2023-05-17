UrduPoint.com

China's Fishing Vessel Capsizes In Indian Ocean, 39 People Missing - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 08:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) A total of 39 crew members have gone missing as a result of a Chinese fishing vessel capsizing in the central Indian Ocean, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The fishing vessel owned by Chinese company Penglai Jinglu Fishery Co., Ltd. capsized around 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday (19:00 GMT on Monday), the report said.

There were 39 people aboard the vessel, including 17 Chinese nationals, 17 citizens of India, and five nationals of the Philippines. None of the missing have been found, and the rescue and search operation were underway, the broadcaster reported.

Following the incident, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered that an emergency response mechanism be immediately activated, additional search and rescue forces be dispatched, and international search and rescue support be coordinated.

