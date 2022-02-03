UrduPoint.com

China's Five-Year Plan Presents Alternative To Western Chaos: Opinion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 01:58 PM

BERLIN, Feb. 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :With its latest Five-Year Plan, China has laid out a roadmap for real action in a trying era, presenting an alternative to the state of chaos in such countries as the United States, according to an opinion article published by German paper Unsere Zeit recently.

"In a country like the United States, where major political decisions seem to happen on a whim, the very notion of a long-term plan can seem like a novelty," said the article, noting that bourgeois "democracy" only carries partisan bickering and laser focus on the short term, bringing "a degree of chaos, a seemingly detrimental level of uncertainty and tension.

"Meanwhile, armed with solid plans, the Chinese government and people have a blueprint for the next five years, and indeed the next half-generation, it added. "It's something the rest of the world could learn from -- that is, if parts of it weren't so busy demonizing everything China does."

