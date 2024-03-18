BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) China's fixed-asset investment went up 4.2 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, 1.2 percentage points higher than the full-year growth rate of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The investment totaled 5.0847 trillion Yuan (about 717 billion U.S. Dollars) in January and February combined, the bureau said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua highlighted some bright spots in investment.

Manufacturing investment rose 9.4 percent year on year during the period, accelerating by 2.9 percentage points from that of 2023. Investment in infrastructure construction rose 6.3 percent from a year ago, 0.4 percentage points higher than that of last year.

Investment in new growth drivers saw relatively fast expansion, with investments in high-tech industries up by 9.4 percent year on year, according to Liu.