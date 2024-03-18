China's Fixed-asset Investment Up 4.2 Pct In Jan-Feb
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) China's fixed-asset investment went up 4.2 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, 1.2 percentage points higher than the full-year growth rate of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.
The investment totaled 5.0847 trillion Yuan (about 717 billion U.S. Dollars) in January and February combined, the bureau said in a statement.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua highlighted some bright spots in investment.
Manufacturing investment rose 9.4 percent year on year during the period, accelerating by 2.9 percentage points from that of 2023. Investment in infrastructure construction rose 6.3 percent from a year ago, 0.4 percentage points higher than that of last year.
Investment in new growth drivers saw relatively fast expansion, with investments in high-tech industries up by 9.4 percent year on year, according to Liu.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
More Stories From World
-
China's property development investment down 9 pct in first two months4 minutes ago
-
China's retail sales up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb4 minutes ago
-
China's industrial output accelerates pace in Jan-Feb4 minutes ago
-
Global energy leaders gather to address multiple challenges at CERAWeek14 minutes ago
-
China has conditions to achieve full-year growth target: spokesperson14 minutes ago
-
China's service sector posts faster growth in Jan-Feb14 minutes ago
-
Symposium held to study Xi Jinping's speech on Taiwan-related work14 minutes ago
-
China's Xizang receives over 3.2 mln tourists in first two months14 minutes ago
-
Saudi Mining Polytechnic Institute receives International Safety Award for 202424 minutes ago
-
Methane: a powerful gas heating the planet24 minutes ago
-
Saudi Interior Minister receives Qatari Ambassador to Saudi Arabia34 minutes ago
-
900 Scouts from Education Ministry serve visitors of Two Holy Mosques during Ramadan34 minutes ago