China's Food Industry Sees Rising Profits

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China's food industry reported profit growth in the first two months of the year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed

Total profits of food companies with annual operating revenue of at least 20 million Yuan (about 3.14 million U.S. Dollars) hit 102.07 billion yuan during the period, up 6.9 percent year on year, according to the (MIIT).

