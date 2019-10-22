China always follows four principles in its foreign aid including equality, mutual benefit, openness and sustainability, said a Chinese diplomat here Monday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :China always follows four principles in its foreign aid including equality, mutual benefit, openness and sustainability, said a Chinese diplomat here Monday.

Liu Hua, special representative for human rights affairs of China's Foreign Ministry, made the remarks at an interactive dialogue with the independent expert on foreign debt and human rights, which is held by the Third Committee of the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

Liu said China's assistance fully respects the wishes of the governments and peoples of the recipient countries. China never interferes in other countries' internal affairs, and its aid is not attached to any political conditions.

Also, China's aid always promotes mutually beneficial cooperation. All the aid projects have undergone feasibility and scientific studies, and were conducted according to the financial situation of the recipient countries, she said.

China's assistance never targets at any third party, Liu said, but was provided with the aim of making the cake of cooperation bigger.

She added that China always helps the recipient countries promote independent and sustainable development, overcome development bottlenecks. As a Chinese saying goes, giving a man a fish only feeds him for a day, but teaching a man how to fish will feed him for a lifetime.

The world economy today faces significant downside risks, said Liu.

The International Monetary Fund recently pointed out that the trade war has a serious impact on the world economy, and will cut into it by 0.8 percent by 2020.

At the same time, 10 percent of the world's population still live in extreme poverty, with 820 million people suffering from hunger, 840 million hit by irregular electricity supply, 2.2 billion short of safe drinking water, and 4.2 billion living in places with poor sanitation, she said.

Liu also said the global development remains unbalanced, uncoordinated, and unsustainable, and developing countries still face enormous challenges. Therefore, the international community should prioritize development issues in the framework of global macro policy.

As the world's largest developing country, China has so far provided nearly 400 billion Yuan (56.48 billion U.S. Dollars) of development assistance to more than 160 countries and international organizations, and dispatched more than 600,000 aid workers, Liu said.

China has also provided support for other developing countries in implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through the establishment of China-UN Peace and Development Fund and the UN Fund for South-South Cooperation, she said.

China is willing to work together with all parties to promote an open, inclusive, balanced and inclusive development of the world economy and achieve common prosperity, Liu noted.