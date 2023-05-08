BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during a meeting with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, called on Washington to stop supporting separatist forces in Taiwan.

"(The US) should properly approach the Taiwan issue ...

stop supporting and condoning the separatist forces of 'Taiwan independence'," Qin Gang said as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday.

The foreign minister also pointed out to Washington the need to respect China's "red lines" and stop violating its sovereignty, security and development interests.