UrduPoint.com

China's Foreign Minister Highlights Strengthening Cooperation With Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 10:00 AM

China's Foreign Minister Highlights Strengthening Cooperation With Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Political and strategic mutual trust between Russia and China has strengthened over the past year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"Throughout the year, China and Russia have firmly supported each other in upholding core interests, and our political and strategic mutual trust has further strengthened," Wang Yi said in his speech at a symposium on Chinese diplomacy.

The Chinese foreign minister added that in 2022, Russia and China have deepened their good-neighborly cooperation, while strategic cooperation has become "more mature and firm." Relations between Moscow and Beijing remain "strong as a rock" and are not aimed against any third party, instead, they are based on the principles of non-alignment and non-confrontation, Wang Yi said.

"Such a relationship is free from interference or attempts to sow discord between the two countries and is immune to changes in the international environment," the Chinese foreign minister said.

According to Wang Yi, Russia and China are rapidly approaching their goal of bringing bilateral trade to $200 billion and major joint investment projects are being steadily implemented, while the scale of settlements in the two countries' national currencies is expanding.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Beijing From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

41 minutes ago
 WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women ..

WPC organizes "Capacity Building Workshop of Women"

10 hours ago
 Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas ..

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

10 hours ago
 Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 ..

Collapse at Gold Mine in China Leaves at Least 18 People Trapped Underground - R ..

10 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on D ..

Quaid-e-Azam Day to be celebrated countrywide on Dec 25 with full zeal

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.