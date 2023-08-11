Open Menu

China's Foreign Minister Meets Malaysian, Singaporean Premiers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 07:06 PM

China's foreign minister meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met the leaders of Malaysia and Singapore separately. Wang is on a four-day visit to Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met the leaders of Malaysia and Singapore separately. Wang is on a four-day visit to Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia.

He arrived in Malaysia to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues, also marking the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

After Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received Wang, Foreign Minister Zambry Abd Kadir said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "This is proof of other countries' confidence in the leadership of our country." The two sides will hold official talks on Saturday.

Wang's visit will "provide an excellent opportunity for both sides to discuss and exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Wang met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore.

"China-Singapore relations will continue to be at the forefront of China's relations with neighboring countries under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries," Wang told the Singaporean premier, according to a statement released by China's Foreign Ministry.

Wang met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations. The duo also discussed regional and global issues, aiming to enhance communication, the ministry said.

The visit to the three nations, who are members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), came at the invitation of Wang's counterparts.

Wang, who remained China's foreign minister from 2013 to 2022, was reappointed to the post after the dismissal of Qin Gang on July 25.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange China Twitter Visit Singapore Cambodia Malaysia July Post From Asia

Recent Stories

52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

45 seconds ago
 PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment f ..

PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment for Pink Salt export facility

4 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with the United States an ..

UAE expresses solidarity with the United States and offers condolences over vict ..

7 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

4 minutes ago
 SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Ge ..

SCAD wins International Award for Excellence in Geospatial Applications

22 minutes ago
 EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero ..

EDGE signs strategic agreement with Brazilian Aero Engine Developer, Turbomachin ..

52 minutes ago
UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as pa ..

UAE sends 13 tonnes of food supplies to Chad as part of its humanitarian support ..

52 minutes ago
 AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

AG Punjab develops advance pension payment system

53 minutes ago
 PCB announces team management for Afghanistan ser ..

PCB announces team management for Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup

4 minutes ago
 Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private came ..

Safe City conducts evaluation of 1600 private cameras in Islamabad

54 minutes ago
 Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in B ..

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends mino ..

Pakistan High Commissioner in London commends minorities' role in nation-buildin ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World