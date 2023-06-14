UrduPoint.com

China's Foreign Minister Urges Washington To Stop Interfering In China's Internal Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 10:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, called on Washington to stop interfering in the internal affairs of China and damaging its development interests.

"The American side must show respect, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, stop damaging China's sovereignty, security and development interests for the sake of competition," the China Central Television broadcaster quoted the foreign minister as saying.

"We hope that the American side takes real action to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state after the Bali meeting as well as all relevant commitments, and will cooperate with the Chinese side to effectively resolve disagreements," Qin added.

The Chinese official also expressed hope that the US will promote exchanges and cooperation, help ensure that the ties between countries stop deteriorating and stabilize, and return to the path of healthy and stable development.

During the talks, the Chinese foreign minister outlined to his American counterpart Beijing's position on the Taiwanese and other key issues, the report said.

