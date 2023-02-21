BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday called on all relevant countries to stop adding fuel to the flame of the Ukraine conflict, put the blame on Beijing, and put an end to "Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow" statements.

"We will continue to promote reconciliation and facilitate negotiations, share China's wisdom for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, work together with the international community to promote dialogue and consultations, address the concerns of all sides, and achieve common security," the minister told a briefing on the occasion of the publication of China's Global Security Initiative.

The minister added that Beijing is calling on "all relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the flame, stop putting the blame and responsibility on China, and stop making a fuss with 'Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow' statements."