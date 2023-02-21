BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday called on all relevant countries to stop adding fuel to the flame of the Ukraine conflict, put the blame on Beijing, and put an end to "Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow" statements.

"We will continue to promote reconciliation and facilitate negotiations, share China's wisdom for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, work together with the international community to promote dialogue and consultations, address the concerns of all sides, and achieve common security," the minister told a briefing on the occasion of the publication of China's Global Security Initiative.

The minister added that Beijing is calling on "all relevant countries to immediately stop adding fuel to the flame, stop putting the blame and responsibility on China, and stop making a fuss with 'Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow' statements.

"

The minister said that pressure on Beijing and containment of China "are constantly increasing and getting worse every day, posing a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security."

"China's development is inseparable from a secure international environment. Similarly, without China's security, there will be no world security," Qin said, adding that China has never provoked conflicts or wars, nor has it ever invaded a territory of other countries.

The minister said that "China strongly opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, the Cold War mentality and confrontation between blocs, and interference in China's internal affairs by foreign powers."

Beijing is resolutely defends state sovereignty, security, interest of development, international impartiality, and justice, the minister said.