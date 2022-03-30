UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 05:08 PM

The China-Russia relationship consists of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The China-Russia relationship consists of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked about China-Russia relations.

"There is no ceiling for China-Russia cooperation, no ceiling for us to strive for peace, no ceiling for us to safeguard security and no ceiling for us to oppose hegemony," Wang said.

