BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declined to comment on the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, saying only that the ministry is familiar with the information on the incident.

On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse. According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died.

"We are familiar with relevant information," the diplomat said during a briefing in response to the request of a journalist to comment on the explosion.

Late on Saturday night, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that Russia had resumed railway service on the Crimean Bridge for passenger and freight trains. cars and buses are allowed to use the undamaged lanes of the bridge. Trucks have to use ferries to cross the Kerch Strait for the time being.