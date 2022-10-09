UrduPoint.com

China's Foreign Ministry Declines To Comment On Crimean Bridge Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

China's Foreign Ministry Declines to Comment on Crimean Bridge Blast

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declined to comment on the explosion on the Crimean Bridge, saying only that the ministry is familiar with the information on the incident.

On Saturday, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC) said that a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire and two car spans to partially collapse. According to preliminary data from the Russian Investigative Committee, at least three people died.

"We are familiar with relevant information," the diplomat said during a briefing in response to the request of a journalist to comment on the explosion.

Late on Saturday night, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that Russia had resumed railway service on the Crimean Bridge for passenger and freight trains. cars and buses are allowed to use the undamaged lanes of the bridge. Trucks have to use ferries to cross the Kerch Strait for the time being.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Russia China Car Died Mao Kerch From

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

19 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

35 minutes ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

1 hour ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

1 hour ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.