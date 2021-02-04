UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Foreign Ministry Demands Apology From BBC Over COVID-19 Fake News

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:05 PM

China's Foreign Ministry Demands Apology From BBC Over COVID-19 Fake News

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Information said on Thursday it had demanded a public apology from the BBC over publications containing what Beijing considers fake news about COVID-19

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Information said on Thursday it had demanded a public apology from the BBC over publications containing what Beijing considers fake news about COVID-19.

The department said in a press release that it made a representation to BBC China branch over its controversial publications on January 29.

"A Department of Information official stressed that China urged the BBC and its branch in Beijing to take China's stance seriously; take measures for eliminating the negative impressions caused by these publications; offer public apologies to China for the Chinese-related fake news; stop purposefully denigrating China; observe professional ethics; and cover the Chinese-related news in an objective and balanced manner," the press release read.

Among BBC publications that the Chinese authority slammed as "typical fake news built on ideological bias" were "the theory of concealment," "the theory of origin," and "the theory of responsibility," all of which allegedly linked the coronavirus pandemic to politics. The authority did not mention any specific publications.

According to the press release, China reserves the right to take further measures.

Related Topics

China Beijing January All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for supporting Human Frater ..

7 minutes ago

New Delhi Says Gifted 5.6Mln Doses of India-Made C ..

2 minutes ago

Modi trying to engineer demographic change in IOJK ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Airways trainee killed in Greece plane crash ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition main hurdle in progress, prosperity of ..

12 minutes ago

PPP urges Intl. community to stop Indian brutaliti ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.