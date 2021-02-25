UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Foreign Ministry Denies Requiring Rectal COVID-19 Tests From US Diplomats

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

China's Foreign Ministry Denies Requiring Rectal COVID-19 Tests From US Diplomats

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) China has never made US diplomats undergo COVID-19 testing via anal swabs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, commenting on related reports.

US media reported earlier in the day that some Chinese-stationed US diplomats were subjected to rectal COVID-19 testing.

"As far as I know, China never demanded that Chinese-stationed US diplomats underwent COVID-19 testing via anal swabs," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

Chinese doctors indeed practice rectal testing for COVID-19, deeming it more accurate than any other method.

But PCR swabs from throat and nose continue to remain the preferred method for the general public due to its ease and quickness, the Chinese health authorities stressed in January.

Rectal PCR testing is normally used on asymptomatic patients who recover from COVID-19 so fast that their throat mucus contains no traces of the virus and the only available means to detect it is via a rectal swab.

Related Topics

China January National University Media From

Recent Stories

19 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

20 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

34 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

34 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.