MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The United States' statements on China rapidly building up its nuclear arsenal are not true, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Arms Control Director-General Fu Cong said on Tuesday.

In late December, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin accused China of rapidly building up its nuclear arsenal, with the intent to raise the number of nuclear warheads to 1,000 by 2030.

"Regarding statements of the US officials on China rapidly building up its nuclear arsenal, first of all, I would like to say that it is not true," Fu said at a briefing.

The diplomat highlighted that China adheres to the "no first use of nuclear weapons" principle and keeps its nuclear weapons at the minimum level required to safeguard national security. A rapid or significant increase in a number of nuclear warheads goes against Beijing's policy, Fu added.

The director noted that this does not mean China is not modernizing its current arsenal. He added that nuclear modernization is proceeding in accordance with Beijing's interest in ensuring the reliability of its arsenal in order to maintain security and strategic deterrence.

The US is trying to bring China to the negotiation table for the New START treaty, which expires in February. Washington believes that China increasing its nuclear arsenal would make it one of the largest in the world, with deterrence becoming more difficult. Russia, for its part, says that it has no intention of forcing China to participate in nuclear talks and that "China should itself decide whether these talks are beneficial for the country."

Under the New START treaty, Russia and the US negotiated a limit of 1,550 nuclear offensive warheads per nation. According to estimates, China possesses several hundred nuclear warheads. This fact raises the issue of whether China should increase the number of warheads to 1,550 to comply with limitations under the New START agreement, or the United States and Russia decrease its nuclear warheads to match China's numbers.