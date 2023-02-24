(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) All parties should respect the provisions of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the situation in Ukraine on Friday.

"All parties should equally respect the agreement on the transportation of grain through the Black Sea, signed by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN, support the important role of the UN in this issue," the paper read.

China's initiative of international cooperation in the field of food security can provide a real solution to the global food crisis, the document said.