China's Foreign Ministry Says Dialogue, Talks Only Way Out Of Ukraine Conflict

Published February 24, 2023

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Dialogue and negotiations are the only way out of the Ukraine conflict, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the situation in Ukraine on Friday.

"Dialogue and negotiation are the only feasible way out of the Ukrainian crisis," the document read.

The ministry noted that "all efforts contributing to a peaceful resolution of the crisis must be encouraged and supported."

The ministry said it is necessary to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of talks between Moscow and Kiev.

It is necessary to resume direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, the paper read.

"There are no winners in wars and conflicts. All sides should remain rational and restrained, not add fuel to the flame, not exacerbate contradictions, not allow the Ukraine crisis to escalate further or even get out of control, support the movement of Russia and Ukraine toward each other, and resume direct dialogue as soon as possible," the ministry said.

It is necessary to "consistently promote de-escalation and detente of the situation and finally achieve a full cease-fire," the paper read.

