BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the Ukraine conflict on Friday that it is necessary to counter the use and threat of use of nuclear weapons.

"Nuclear weapons cannot be used, and nuclear war cannot be fought.

The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons must be countered," the paper read.

The ministry added that Beijing opposes the development and use of biological and chemical weapons by any country under any circumstances.