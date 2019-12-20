China and Russia enjoy the highest level of trust and coordination across the globe, as evidenced by the recent high praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) China and Russia enjoy the highest level of trust and coordination across the globe, as evidenced by the recent high praise from Russian President Vladimir Putin Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.

During his annual press conference on Thursday, Putin said that Moscow and Beijing had reached an unprecedented level of trust, one more important than any numbers.

"We have noted that for years President Putin has been speaking highly of Russia-China relations during his annual press conferences, and it demonstrates the highest level and long-term stability of our relations in full," the spokesman said.

He went to say that during the last 70 years, relations between both countries had gone through considerable changes, shown considerable resilience, and adhered to the principles of dialogue and cooperation instead of confrontation and joining forces against third parties.

"China-Russia relations do not target third parties and are not influenced by third parties, our relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation enjoy the highest level of mutual trust, coordination and strategic importance in the world," Geng added.

Since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has been developing close relations with China, with the countries actively cooperating both in bilateral and multilateral formats, such as BRICS, an informal group of rapidly developing economies.

In 2019, Moscow and Beijing celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two countries.