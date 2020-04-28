UrduPoint.com
China's Foreign Ministry Says US Accusation Over COVID-19 Distraction From Failures

China's Foreign Ministry Says US Accusation Over COVID-19 Distraction From Failures

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The US is attempting to lay blame for the coronavirus pandemic on China are little more than maneuvers to distract attention from the US' failure to fight the pandemic, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang said Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump's administration has embarked on a campaign to accuse China of everything related to the coronavirus, from manufacturing it in a secret laboratory to covering up its spread and skewing the World Health Organization.

"The only purpose of all this is to try to throw off responsibility for the failure in the fight against the epidemic, distract the attention of the public, but the facts are a stubborn thing," Geng said at a regular briefing in Beijing.

In addition to US pressure, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne earlier this month called for a global investigation into the cause of the pandemic and China's response during the early stages of the outbreak in Wuhan.

The number of confirmed cases in the US is nearing one million in total with over 56,000 deaths, by far exceeding the worst-case estimates of epidemiologists early in the outbreak. The US coronavirus response has been marred with political infighting, medical unpreparedness and disharmonious mitigation measures.

