BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) It is important to abstain from the Cold War mentality in the settlement of the Ukraine conflict and respect the legitimate security interests of all countries, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a position paper on the situation in Ukraine on Friday.

The ministry said in the document that "sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all countries must be effectively guaranteed."

"(It is important) to abandon the Cold War mentality. The security of one country cannot be achieved at the expense of the security of other countries, and regional security cannot be achieved at the expense of strengthening or even expanding military blocs. Legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and duly respected," the document read.