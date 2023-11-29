Open Menu

China's Foreign Trade Of Farm Produce Expands In First 10 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

China's foreign trade of farm produce expands in first 10 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) China's foreign trade in agricultural products maintained stable expansion in the first 10 months of this year, official data shows.

The total volume of trade in the products stood at 275.75 billion U.S. Dollars during the period, up 1.

2 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

In breakdown, the country's exports of agricultural products edged up 0.3 percent year on year to 80.41 billion dollars, while imports went up 1.5 percent from the same period last year to 195.34 billion dollars.

China's foreign trade deficit for farm produce came in at 114.93 billion dollars, up 2.4 percent over one year ago, the data shows.

