UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Foreign Trade Still Under Downed Pressure

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:35 PM

China's foreign trade still under downed pressure

China's foreign trade is still under considerable downward pressure despite improvement in April trade data, the country's commerce ministry said here Thursday

BEJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :China's foreign trade is still under considerable downward pressure despite improvement in April trade data, the country's commerce ministry said here Thursday.

With the continued global spread of COVID-19 weighing on the world economy and trade, China's foreign trade is facing unprecedented risks and challenges, said Gao Feng, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, at a press conference.

China's foreign trade of goods inched down 0.7 percent year on year in April to 2.5 trillion Yuan (about 352.6 billion U.S. Dollars), narrowing from a drop of 6.4 percent in the first quarter, with exports rising 8.2 percent from the same period last year, according to customs data that came out Thursday.

Foreign trade companies are facing many difficulties, including order cancellations or delays, difficulty of signing new orders and poor logistics, said Gao, citing surveys into domestic chambers of commerce and enterprises.

The commerce ministry will work to help foreign trade companies pull through the hard times with more targeted measures, for instance supporting exporters to sell their goods on the domestic market and keeping the global logistics chain stable and smooth, he said.

Authorities will also strengthen online channels to promote trade. The 127th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, for instance, will be held online from June 15 to 24 due to the epidemic.

Related Topics

World Exports Import Poor Chambers Of Commerce China Gao Same Canton April June Market Commerce From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in remote meeting of police heads ..

11 minutes ago

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

27 minutes ago

Railways police vows zero tolerance for the corrup ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Coast Guards seizes 3510kg charas

20 minutes ago

Corona deepened poverty by affecting lower income ..

21 minutes ago

Journalists always risked their lives in pursuing ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.