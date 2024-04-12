China's Foreign Trade Up 5 Pct In Q1, Hits New Records
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) China's total import and export of goods expanded 5 percent year on year in Yuan terms in the first quarter of 2024, setting new records in both scale and growth rate, official data showed Friday.
From January to March, the country's foreign trade in goods stood at 10.17 trillion yuan (about 1.43 trillion U.S.
Dollars), according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).
Exports from the world's second-biggest economy were 4.9 percent higher year on year to reach 5.74 trillion yuan, while imports rose 5 percent to 4.43 trillion yuan, the data showed.
Historically, for the first time, the country's foreign trade scale has exceeded 10 trillion yuan during the same period, while the growth rate has hit a six-quarter high, GAC deputy head Wang Lingjun told a press conference.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From World
-
China to strengthen capital market regulation, risk prevention1 minute ago
-
Shanghai's ship exports see considerable growth in Jan.-Feb.1 minute ago
-
Economists foresee Malaysian economy to pick up in quarters ahead1 minute ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher11 minutes ago
-
Xinjiang's railway ports handle over 4,000 China-Europe freight train trips11 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's employment rises 173,000 on year in March11 minutes ago
-
China urges US to play 'constructive role' in Middle East21 minutes ago
-
Djokovic, Sinner into Monte Carlo quarters as Medvedev rages1 hour ago
-
Foreign Minister makes phone call to Algerian counterpart1 hour ago
-
Philippines trains pet dogs for search and rescue1 hour ago
-
Beijing slams US-Japan-Philippines summit, says S. China Sea actions 'lawful'1 hour ago
-
Swiss university develops hopping robot to explore asteroids1 hour ago