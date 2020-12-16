MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has reached an agreement with Germany's BioNTech to introduce its signature mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to the Chinese market, the Chinese pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.

"BioNTech SE and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. today announced an agreement to supply Mainland China with 100 million doses initially of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Initial supply will be delivered from BioNTech's production facilities in Germany," the Shanghai-based company said in a statement on its official website.

BioNTech's BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine has already received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Following Fosun Pharma's announcement, its shares rose by 3.7 percent on Wednesday.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Chinese pharmaceutical companies including Sinopharm and Sinovac are also pending official regulatory approval from Chinese authorities.