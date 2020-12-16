UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Fosun Pharma To Bring BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine To Domestic Market - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

China's Fosun Pharma to Bring BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Domestic Market - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has reached an agreement with Germany's BioNTech to introduce its signature mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine to the Chinese market, the Chinese pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.

"BioNTech SE and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. today announced an agreement to supply Mainland China with 100 million doses initially of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in 2021, subject to regulatory approval. Initial supply will be delivered from BioNTech's production facilities in Germany," the Shanghai-based company said in a statement on its official website.

BioNTech's BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine has already received regulatory approval in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Following Fosun Pharma's announcement, its shares rose by 3.7 percent on Wednesday.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed by Chinese pharmaceutical companies including Sinopharm and Sinovac are also pending official regulatory approval from Chinese authorities.

Related Topics

China Canada Company Germany Shanghai United Kingdom United States Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Turkey to Boost Defense Industry Production in Lig ..

7 minutes ago

‘Excited to play in front of crowd,’ says Imad ..

27 minutes ago

Kashmir Committee, IRS sign cooperation agreement ..

23 minutes ago

Establishment of Sialkot airport by SCCI to enhanc ..

23 minutes ago

Gohar Ejaz to head FBR Complaint Resolution Commit ..

23 minutes ago

UAE sends third aid plane to support Gaza Strip in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.