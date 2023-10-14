Open Menu

China's Futures Market Sees Higher Trading In September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 01:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover last month, according to the China Futures Association.

Total transaction volume stood at around 747 million lots in September, up 28.

05 percent year on year, according to data from the association.

The data showed that the market's trading turnover rose 19.13 percent over the previous year to 51.48 trillion Yuan (about 7.17 trillion U.S. Dollars).

In the first nine months, trading and turnover grew 30.49 percent and 6.13 percent over the same period last year, respectively, the association said.

