Open Menu

China's Futures Market Sees Higher Trading In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China's futures market sees higher trading in September

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) China's futures market logged brisk trading in terms of both volume and turnover last month, according to the China Futures Association.

Total transaction volume stood at around 747 million lots in September, up 28.

05 percent year on year, according to data from the association.

The data showed that the market's trading turnover rose 19.13 percent over the previous year to 51.48 trillion Yuan (about 7.17 trillion U.S. Dollars).

In the first nine months, trading and turnover grew 30.49 percent and 6.13 percent over the same period last year, respectively, the association said.

Related Topics

China Same September Market From Million

Recent Stories

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance M ..

UAE participates in final meeting of G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governo ..

1 hour ago
 PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for ..

PM Kakar extends best wishes to national team for clash with India today

1 hour ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

UAE, Republic of Korea conclude CEPA negotiations

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launch ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy unveils ‘Launchpad Dubai’ platform

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first agains ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

2 hours ago
DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

DEWA organises16th Public Health and Safety Week

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 12 India Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clas ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Skies clear for today’s clash between Pakistan, India in A ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World