China's Gaming Market Sees 15.12-pct Revenue Growth In Feb.

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 01:10 PM

China's gaming market sees 15.12-pct revenue growth in Feb.

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) China's gaming market generated 24.88 billion Yuan (3.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue last month, up 15.12 percent year on year, data from an industry report showed.

The figure increased 2.17 percent from that in January, according to the report released by research agency CNG.

The actual sales revenue of domestic mobile gaming market reached 18.26 billion yuan, representing a remarkable surge of 17.88 percent compared with the same period last year, the report noted.

During the period, China's domestically developed games have raked in 20.31 billion yuan in sales revenue, indicating a 12.87 percent year-on-year increase, according to the report.

