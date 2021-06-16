(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) China's Ganfeng Lithium, a leading producer of the commodity used in batteries, will build a $600 million production plant in Argentina, a provincial authority said Wednesday.

"The volume of export production is estimated at 20,000 tonnes," the northern Salta government said in a statement.

The plant will create more than 4,000 jobs. It will be the world's first lithium plant powered by solar energy. Construction begins this year.