China's Ganfeng Lithium To Invest $600Mln In Argentine Plant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

China's Ganfeng Lithium to Invest $600Mln in Argentine Plant

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) China's Ganfeng Lithium, a leading producer of the commodity used in batteries, will build a $600 million production plant in Argentina, a provincial authority said Wednesday.

"The volume of export production is estimated at 20,000 tonnes," the northern Salta government said in a statement.

The plant will create more than 4,000 jobs. It will be the world's first lithium plant powered by solar energy. Construction begins this year.

More Stories From World

