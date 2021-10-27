UrduPoint.com

China's Gansu Postpones Exams, Classifies Communities Amid New Wave Of Local Infections

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:41 PM

China's Gansu postpones exams, classifies communities amid new wave of local infections

In view of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks, northwest China's Gansu Province has decided to put off its qualification examination for primary and secondary school teachers, the provincial education department announced on Wednesda

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :In view of the recent COVID-19 outbreaks, northwest China's Gansu Province has decided to put off its qualification examination for Primary and secondary school teachers, the provincial education department announced on Wednesday.

The examination, previously scheduled on Saturday, is now postponed to the first half of 2022. The schedules for other educational exams will also be adjusted according to the local disease prevention and control dynamics.

Currently, all communities in the province have been classified into three types: areas under closed management, areas with certain management and control measures and others with precaution for the virus spread.

Residents in areas under closed management should observe strict home quarantine and keep themselves indoors, while households in areas with certain management and control measures are allowed to have one person purchase necessities in their community's designated locations every two to three days, according to the provincial health committee.

Meanwhile, citizens in areas with precaution measures are not allowed to leave their county/district except under special circumstances. Those who have to leave should provide proof of a negative nucleic acid test taken within 48 hours before their departure.

From Oct. 18 to the end of Tuesday, Gansu had logged 55 local confirmed cases in the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

Related Topics

Education China All

Recent Stories

Angola invests 48.6 mln USD in gold exploration si ..

Angola invests 48.6 mln USD in gold exploration since 2019: official

53 seconds ago
 Pandemic hit on jobs worse than thought: UN

Pandemic hit on jobs worse than thought: UN

55 seconds ago
 UAE announces 95 new COVID-19 cases, 136 recoverie ..

UAE announces 95 new COVID-19 cases, 136 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 Kashmir Black Day observed in Balochistan

Kashmir Black Day observed in Balochistan

57 seconds ago
 Women parliamentarians express satisfaction over p ..

Women parliamentarians express satisfaction over performance of gender-protectio ..

1 minute ago
 Five vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

Five vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.