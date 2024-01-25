China's Gansu Reports Robust Foreign Trade Growth With ASEAN In 2023
Published January 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2023, with total import and export value expanding 55 percent year on year to 8.94 billion Yuan (about 1.26 billion U.S. Dollars), according to local customs.
Under the Belt and Road Initiative, Gansu continued to expand trade cooperation with ASEAN members in 2023, covering a wide range of fields including energy and mineral products, grain, seeds, fruits and vegetables.
In recent years, Gansu has developed a batch of high-quality agricultural products by improving its industrial chain and optimizing its industrial structure. These products are favored by consumers in ASEAN countries.
"Gansu should continue to improve operation levels and services provided by Gansu freight trains on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor," said Wang Yuecheng, chairman of Gansu Logistics Group, at the annual session of the Gansu Provincial People's Congress.
