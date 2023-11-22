Open Menu

China's Gansu Sees Robust Trade Growth With ASEAN Countries In Jan-Oct

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province saw its foreign trade with ASEAN member countries grow 70.2 percent year on year to 7.65 billion Yuan (about 1.07 billion U.S. Dollars) from January to October this year, according to the local customs bureau.

In the first 10 months, the total value of Gansu's foreign trade was 41.06 billion yuan. The province's exports rose 5.7 percent year on year to 10.27 billion yuan, and its imports totaled 30.79 billion yuan.

During the period, Gansu's trade with the Belt and Road Initiative participating countries accounted for 73.

8 percent of its total trade volume, climbing to 30.32 billion yuan. Meanwhile, its trade with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership member countries came in at 11.26 billion yuan, posting a year-on-year growth of 6.3 percent.

Mechanical and electrical products, and agricultural products were Gansu's major export items, with export volumes growing 3.7 percent and 21.8 percent year on year, respectively, according to the customs office.

