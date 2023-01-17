BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) China's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, amid numerous local coronavirus outbreaks and an unstable international situation, grew by three percent on 2021, which was below the official forecast, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

"According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) was 121,020.7 billion Yuan ($18 trillion) in 2022, an increase of 3.0 percent over last year at constant prices," according to the statement.