Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:50 AM

China's GDP Grew by 6.3 Percent Year-on-Year in H1 of 2019 - Statistics Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) China's GDP grew 6.3 percent in the first half of 2019 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Monday.

"According to preliminary estimates,  in the first half of 2019, China's GDP growth year-on-year amounted to 45,09 trillion Yuan [$6.

6 trillion], year-on-year growth [stood] at 6.3 percent," the statement read.

GDP growth in the second quarter of 2019 decelerated to 6.2 percent, in line with expectations, the bureau added.

China has set an economic growth target of about 6-6.5 percent for 2019.

