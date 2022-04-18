BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) China's annual GDP growth rate amounted to 4.8 percent in the first quarter of this year, amid numerous local COVID-19 flare-ups, according to data released by the country's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday.

"According to preliminary estimates, China's GDP in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 27.018 trillion Yuan (about $4.24 trillion), an annual increase of 4.

8%," the NBS report says.

According to official estimates, China's GDP growth is expected to amount to about 5.5 percent this year.

Last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic and the energy crisis, China's annual GDP growth rate was at 8.1 percent. Official estimates had forecast a GDP growth of over 6 percent in China in 2021.

In 2020, China's GDP growth slowed down to a record low of 2.3 percent, the lowest value in 40 years, amid the coronavirus pandemic.