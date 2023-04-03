UrduPoint.com

China's GDP To Grow By 4.1%, 7.6% In I, II Quarters Of 2023 Respectively - Bank Of China

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 07:18 PM

China's GDP to Grow by 4.1%, 7.6% in I, II Quarters of 2023 Respectively - Bank of China

The increase in China's GDP in the first and second quarters of 2023 amid the post-pandemic recovery of the national economy might reach 4.1% and 7.6%, respectively, the research institute of the People's Bank of China said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The increase in China's GDP in the first and second quarters of 2023 amid the post-pandemic recovery of the national economy might reach 4.1% and 7.6%, respectively, the research institute of the People's Bank of China said.

"In the first quarter of 2023, as the influence of the pandemic is weakening and the stabilization measures are being steadfastly implemented, the Chinese economy will continue to recover, with GDP growth reaching about 4.1% in the first quarter, according to forecasts," the the institute's report said, adding that the Chinese economy will fully enter the recovery phase before the beginning of the second quarter.

The positive dynamic of recovering consumption is expected to continue, investment in infrastructure and manufacturing will increase rapidly, and investment in real estate will gradually stabilize, the report read.

"Considering the low starting point during the same period of 2022 (GDP grew by a mere 0.4% in the second quarter of 2022), GDP is expected to increase by about 7.6% in the second quarter of this year," the document stated.

According to the official forecast, GDP growth in China in 2023 will amount to around 5%. The experts are more optimistic regarding the country's economic development, however.

In 2022, China's GDP grew by 3% in comparison to 2021, which was lower than the official forecast of about 5.5%. The difference was attributed to numerous local COVID-19 outbreaks and international instability. GDP was 121.02 trillion yuan ($17.95 trillion).

