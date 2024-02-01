Open Menu

China's General Public Budget Revenue Tops 21 Trln Yuan In 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 12:40 PM

China's general public budget revenue tops 21 trln yuan in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) China's general public budget revenue increased 6.4 percent year on year to exceed 21 trillion Yuan (about 2.96 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2023, official data showed Thursday.

