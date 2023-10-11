GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) -- Chinese scientists have detected a new fast radio burst (FRB) from elsewhere in the universe with the help of the world's largest radio telescope.

FRBs are mysterious radio flashes lasting only a few thousandths of a second that were confirmed in 2016 to originate from the cosmos. There is still no explanation for their origins.

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), located in southwest China's Guizhou Province, a local research team found the faint radio signal, namely FRB 20200317A, after an analysis of the massive survey data of FAST, and reported the discovery in late September to the international astronomical community through the Astronomer's Telegram.

Multiple national outlets reposted the news this week, highlighting that the discoverers are from a local key laboratory of information and computing science under the Guizhou Normal University. Previous findings were mainly done by National Astronomical Observatories, the operator of the mega-science facility.