China's Gold Output, Consumption Rise In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) -- China produced 375.16 tonnes of gold in 2023, up 0.84 percent from a year earlier, industry data showed Thursday.
In 2023, gold consumption in China stood at 1,089.69 tonnes, up 8.78 percent year on year, according to data released by the China Gold Association (CGA).
Specifically, consumption of gold jewelry in the Chinese market expanded 7.
97 percent compared with the same period last year to 706.48 tonnes, while that of gold bars and coins surged 15.7 percent from 2022 to 299.6 tonnes.
Consumption of gold for industrial and other use fell 5.5 percent from the previous year to 83.61 tonnes, CGA data showed.
Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the Chinese market saw a stable growth in 2023, according to the association. The holdings of gold ETFs totaled about 61.47 tonnes by the end of 2023, up 10.04 tonnes or 19.53 percent year on year.
Recent Stories
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei
EU ports join up to fight drug smuggling
NCRC unveils 3-year Strategic Plan and Policy Brief on Child Trafficking
Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa on Friday
More Stories From World
-
Economic Watch: How China's city of ice and snow is enhancing ties with Europe1 minute ago
-
China's wild panda population nears 1,9001 minute ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1044 against USD Thursday1 minute ago
-
Williams brothers fire Athletic past Barca into Copa semis11 minutes ago
-
Prices of China's major bulk commodities mostly lower11 minutes ago
-
China's Guizhou to build complete new energy industrial chain11 minutes ago
-
Argentines down tools in challenge to budget-slashing Milei11 minutes ago
-
Airbus launches its first global aircraft recycling project in southwest China12 minutes ago
-
HRH crown prince receives message from President of Costa Rica22 minutes ago
-
Health Ministry: no need to worry about Hypothetical 'disease X'32 minutes ago
-
Warriors pay tribute to coach Milojevic in first game after death1 hour ago
-
Japan craft made successful pin-point landing, space agency says1 hour ago