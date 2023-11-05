Open Menu

China's Golden Rooster Awards Winners Announced

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China's Golden Rooster Awards winners announced

XIAMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Winners of the 36th Golden Rooster Awards were announced Saturday evening in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Winners of 20 awards for the best actor, actress, director and feature film, among others, were announced at the highly-anticipated closing ceremony of the 2023 China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

The fantasy epic "Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms" snatched up two trophies -- best feature film and best cinematography -- to become one of the biggest winners.

The movie is the first installment of a trilogy based on the household Chinese fantasy novel "Investiture of the Gods," which features mythological stories taking place in ancient China's Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 B.

C.) and Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 B.C.).

Tony Leung Chiu-Wai from Hong Kong won the best actor award for his performance in "Hidden Blade," a drama set in a turbulent Shanghai during the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945).

The best actress award went to He Saifei for her performance in "Off the Stage," a feature film telling the story of a Shaoxing Opera star and her family.

Animated feature "Chang An," a summer holiday blockbuster depicting the stories of the "Immortal poet" Li Bai of the Tang Dynasty (618-907), won the Best Animation award.

Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is a national event sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Shaoxing Xiamen Shanghai Hong Kong Gold Family Event From Best

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

6 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

14 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

16 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

16 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

16 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

16 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

16 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

16 hours ago

More Stories From World