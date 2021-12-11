UrduPoint.com

China's Governance System Testimony Of Home-grown Solution

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:54 PM

China's governance system is a testimony that locally-developed systems work as opposed to the Western democracy which emphasizes "one size fits all," a Ugandan analyst has said

"The Chinese have really shown us that their system of governance works. People were lifted out of poverty, and they enjoy security, freedoms and other components that should describe real democracy," Allawi Ssemanda, executive director of Development Watch Center, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"We have all seen China's system being able to solve problems that citizens want to solve, which should be the aim of any serious government," he said. "It is not a surprise that international institutions, opinion polls including those from the United States show that Chinese people overwhelmingly support and believe in their government.

" It should be up to the people of a country, not a foreign government, to determine whether or not a country is democratic, he said.

States must develop their own systems of governance that put their citizens' interests first, he said.

As for the so-called "Summit for Democracy" initiated by the United States, the analyst said it is antidemocratic since the country has given itself the power to invite participants and determine which nations are democratic or not.

The United States is hypocritical in promoting the Western democracy while continuing to break international laws in pursuit of its own objectives, he said.

