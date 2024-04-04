BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) China's grain imports registered steady growth in the first two months of this year, official data showed.

The country imported 13.36 million tonnes of grain during the period, jumping 29.

57 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The value of these imports came in at 4.03 billion U.S. Dollars, up 1.38 percent from the same period last year.

In February alone, China's grain imports neared 6.76 million tonnes, up 20.84 percent year on year, the data revealed.