China's Grain Imports Up In Jan-Feb
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) China's grain imports registered steady growth in the first two months of this year, official data showed.
The country imported 13.36 million tonnes of grain during the period, jumping 29.
57 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
The value of these imports came in at 4.03 billion U.S. Dollars, up 1.38 percent from the same period last year.
In February alone, China's grain imports neared 6.76 million tonnes, up 20.84 percent year on year, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform
French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack
HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks end higher tracking Wall Street tech gains1 minute ago
-
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake10 minutes ago
-
Families shelter in tents as rescuers seek people cut off by Taiwan quake11 minutes ago
-
China-Laos Railway handles 1.38 million tonnes of imports, exports in Q111 minutes ago
-
Dengue cases in Laos hit 1,837 in Q111 minutes ago
-
China's waterway investment soars in first 2 months11 minutes ago
-
Biden, Netanyahu to speak Thursday following Gaza aid deaths: US official2 hours ago
-
Golf: LPGA Match Play: Stroke-Play scores3 hours ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert3 hours ago
-
'Angry' South Korean voters turn to fledgling protest party3 hours ago
-
Diabetes drug shows promise against Parkinson's in clinical study4 hours ago
-
Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alert4 hours ago