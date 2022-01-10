Despite China taking active measures to achieve its carbon dioxide emissions target, the process has not been developing smoothly, resulting sometimes in energy problems caused by rapid changes in regulations, Russian trade representative in China Alexei Dakhnovsky told Sputnik

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Despite China taking active measures to achieve its carbon dioxide emissions target, the process has not been developing smoothly, resulting sometimes in energy problems caused by rapid changes in regulations, Russian trade representative in China Alexei Dakhnovsky told Sputnik.

In April 2021, President Xi Jinping confirmed China's plan to reach emissions peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Xi also promised that China would strictly control the growth of coal consumption during the 14th five-year-plan period (from 2021 to 2025) and gradually reduce it during the 15th five-year-plan period (from 2026 to 2030).

"Regarding China's target for carbon dioxide emissions, it should be noted that the situation is not developing linearly and smoothly. In August-September (2021), we witnessed a rather serious energy crisis, which was caused, apparently, by too rapid rates of changes in regulations in this area and attempts to accelerate access to a new stage," Dakhnovsky said.

He noted that under the conditions of regulation of energy prices, the production of electricity often became unprofitable.

According to the representative, a reduction in the growth rate of coal production and its imports resulted in a shortage of electricity.

"As a result, China was forced to promptly take special measures," Dakhnovsky said.

Last fall, several Chinese provinces, mainly those located in the country's northeast, faced disruptions in power and heating supply, amid coal deficit and surging prices of natural gas. This happened as the country's authorities struggled to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the use of coal, and boost the green economy amid turbulence in the global energy markets.

In October, the National Development and Reform Commission urged mining and energy companies to sign new long-term contracts, in addition to existing agreements, to guarantee the supply of coal for power generation. As a result, the authorities of three Chinese coal hub provinces of Shanxi and Inner Mongolia pledged to deliver 145 million tonnes of coal throughout the country in the fourth quarter at a reduced price.