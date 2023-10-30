Open Menu

China's Guizhou Has 39 Major Data Centers In Operation Or Under Construction

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Southwest China's Guizhou Province currently has 39 major data centers in operation or under construction, local authorities said Monday

Guizhou has become one of the leading regions in China in terms of its number of super-large data centers, according to the provincial big data development administration bureau.

In recent years, Guizhou has seized industrial opportunities, vigorously developed emerging industries, such as the digital economy, as well as new-energy batteries and materials, and constantly cultivated new economic growth points.

Guian New Area in Guizhou is already home to several data centers for tech giants, including Huawei and Tencent, and has attracted nearly 500 enterprises.

Lou Song, deputy director of the bureau, said the compound growth rate of the provincial digital economy has reached 18.1 percent over the past five years, ranking first in the country.

The province also promoted the digital transformation and upgrading of enterprises, and the proportion of Guizhou's digital economy in its GDP had increased from 23.6 percent in 2017 to 39.1 percent in 2022.

