GUIYANG, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Guizhou Province has invested heavily to promote the development of its tourism industry this year.

The mountainous province invested a total of 88.79 billion Yuan (about 13.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in 995 key tourism projects during the Jan.-Oct. period, according to the provincial department of culture and tourism.

Shi Jingyi, an official with the provincial department of culture and tourism, said Guizhou Province will further boost the integration of tourism with other industries such as agriculture, culture and sports in a bid to promote the industrialization of tourism resources.

From 2016 to 2019, the province reported average year-on-year growth of over 30 percent in both the number of tourists from outside the province and the total tourism revenue.