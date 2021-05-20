Southwest China's Guizhou Province has strived to build the first national big data integrated pilot zone and will continue to pool efforts to boost the development of digital economy, especially the big data industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) --:Southwest China's Guizhou Province has strived to build the first national big data integrated pilot zone and will continue to pool efforts to boost the development of digital economy, especially the big data industry.

Major efforts have been made by the province to boost high-quality development led by big data, and the growth rate of the province's digital economy has ranked first across the country for six consecutive years, said Li Bingjun, governor of Guizhou Province, at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

With rapid growth of the province's digital economy, data infrastructure facilities have been built, with the Gui'an New Area of the provincial capital Guiyang becoming one of the regions with the largest number of super-large data centers in the world, Li said.

The province has also strived to promote the in-depth integration of big data with the real economy, poverty alleviation, rural vitalization and governance, Li noted, adding that the country's first provincial government data platform has been established, allowing the online handling of all government services at the provincial, municipal and county levels.

Guizhou has successfully organized six international big data expos, expanding global cooperation in the field, Li said, adding that the 7th international big data expo will be held at Guiyang from May 26 to 28.