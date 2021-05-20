UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Guizhou Pools Efforts To Boost Digital Development

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 02:33 PM

China's Guizhou pools efforts to boost digital development

Southwest China's Guizhou Province has strived to build the first national big data integrated pilot zone and will continue to pool efforts to boost the development of digital economy, especially the big data industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) --:Southwest China's Guizhou Province has strived to build the first national big data integrated pilot zone and will continue to pool efforts to boost the development of digital economy, especially the big data industry.

Major efforts have been made by the province to boost high-quality development led by big data, and the growth rate of the province's digital economy has ranked first across the country for six consecutive years, said Li Bingjun, governor of Guizhou Province, at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

With rapid growth of the province's digital economy, data infrastructure facilities have been built, with the Gui'an New Area of the provincial capital Guiyang becoming one of the regions with the largest number of super-large data centers in the world, Li said.

The province has also strived to promote the in-depth integration of big data with the real economy, poverty alleviation, rural vitalization and governance, Li noted, adding that the country's first provincial government data platform has been established, allowing the online handling of all government services at the provincial, municipal and county levels.

Guizhou has successfully organized six international big data expos, expanding global cooperation in the field, Li said, adding that the 7th international big data expo will be held at Guiyang from May 26 to 28.

Related Topics

World Governor China Guiyang Beijing May All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja claims PSL 6th edition is happening in ..

2 minutes ago

Auctioning of Nawaz Sharif’s seized Sheikhupura ..

18 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

36 minutes ago

US Denies Involvement in DarkSide Hackers' Loss of ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares end down

3 minutes ago

Pakistan and China jointly celebrate 2021 World Be ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.